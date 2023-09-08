'Kannur Squad' trailer: A nationwide hunt

By Express News Service

The trailer of Mammootty’s Kannur Squad got released on his birthday on Thursday. Inspired by true events, the film is a thriller in which Mammootty’s cop character heads an investigation team from Kerala on a nationwide hunt for a gang of criminals.

As defined by the makers, “it’s a gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainties in this gripping drama.”

Kannur Squad marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, who earlier shot the Mammootty-starrers Puthiya Niyamam and The Great Father. The upcoming film has its story by Muhammed Shafi, who has also co-written the screenplay with Roby’s brother, actor Rony David Raj.

On the acting front, Rony along with Shabareesh Varma and Azeez Nedumangad form the core investigation team, headed by Mammootty. Sunny Wayne, Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, Sajin Cherukayil, and Gibin Gopinath are the others in the cast.

While Muhammed Rahil serves as the cinematographer, the film’s music and edits are done by Sushin Shyam and Praveen Prabhakar, respectively. Kannur Squad is produced by the veteran star’s home production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

