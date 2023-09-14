Aashiq Abu’s next with Dileesh Pothan and Soubin Shahir

By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu, who last made Neelavelicham, is gearing up to start work on his next. Titled 'Rifle Club', the film will have Dileesh Pothan and Soubin Shahir as the leads. Suhas, Sharfu and Dileesh Karunakaran are jointly scripting the film, which is produced by Aashiq Abu's OPM Cinemas. While Suhas-Sharfu earlier collaborated with Aashiq in Virus, Dileesh co-wrote the director's Salt N' Pepper, Da Thadiya, Idukki Gold and Mayaanadhi. Dileesh and Aashiq are also collaborating for another upcoming film, Lovely. While Dileesh directs the Mathew Thomas-starrer, Aashiq is debuting as a cinematographer with it. Rifle Club, which is expected to begin later this year, has a strong technical crew. It includes music director Rex Vijayan, veteran editor V Saajan, art director Ajayan Chalissery, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and costume designer Mashar Hamsa.