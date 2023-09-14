Antony Varghese’s next with RDX producer to roll soon

By Express News Service

Previously, we announced that actor Antony Varghese is all set to team up with director Ajit Mampally for the latter’s maiden directorial venture. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that the action film, tentatively titled Production No 7, will be launched on September 16, with a pooja ceremony.

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, who recently produced Antony’s RDX, is also backing the new film. Antony, in a social media post, previously hinted that it will be an action film set against the backdrop of the sea. The film is written by Ajit, along with Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Ajit has earlier worked as an assistant director in Wolf and Chathur Mukham. More details regarding his directorial debut are awaited.

Antony Varghese was recently seen in RDX, in which he played one of the leads alongside Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav. The film hit theatres for Onam and received better reviews than its competitors, King of Kotha, and Ramachandra Boss and Co. The film directed by debutant Nahas Hidayath is an action-heavy entertainer.

Antony also has Chaaver lined up for release. The Tinu Pappachan directorial stars Kunchacko Boban and Arjun Ashokan as the other leads. Scripted by Joy Mathew, the film is a political drama set in Kannur.

