Home Entertainment Malayalam

Antony Varghese’s next with RDX producer to roll soon

Antony, in a social media post, previously hinted that it will be an action film set against the backdrop of the sea.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Antony Varghese. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Previously, we announced that actor Antony Varghese is all set to team up with director Ajit Mampally for the latter’s maiden directorial venture. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that the action film, tentatively titled Production No 7, will be launched on September 16, with a pooja ceremony. 

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, who recently produced Antony’s RDX, is also backing the new film. Antony, in a social media post, previously hinted that it will be an action film set against the backdrop of the sea. The film is written by Ajit, along with Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Ajit has earlier worked as an assistant director in Wolf and Chathur Mukham. More details regarding his directorial debut are awaited.

Antony Varghese was recently seen in RDX, in which he played one of the leads alongside Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav. The film hit theatres for Onam and received better reviews than its competitors, King of Kotha, and Ramachandra Boss and Co. The film directed by debutant Nahas Hidayath is an action-heavy entertainer. 

Antony also has Chaaver lined up for release. The Tinu Pappachan directorial stars Kunchacko Boban and Arjun Ashokan as the other leads. Scripted by Joy Mathew, the film is a political drama set in Kannur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony VargheseRDX Ajit MampallyWeekend Blockbusters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp