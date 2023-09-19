Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala Women's panel initiates action against actor Alencier for misbehaving with woman journo

Receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in the Malayalam movie 'Appan,' Alencier on Thursday said he should not be "tempted" by giving a sculpture of a female.

Published: 19th September 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Alencier Ley Lopez

Alencier Ley Lopez. (Courtesy: Facebook)

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The Kerala Women's Commission on Tuesday registered a case on its own against actor Alencier Ley Lopez for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist who approached him seeking an interview over his controversial remarks during the recent state film award ceremony.

Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi said Rural Superintendent of Police D Shilpa was asked to submit a report on the controversial incident.

Receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in the Malayalam movie 'Appan,' Alencier on Thursday said he should not be "tempted" by giving a sculpture of a female.

In a controversial remark, the actor had further said he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits.

In a statement, Sathidevi said he made derogatory remarks against women after accepting the award at the ceremony.

She also termed his comments as "highly reprehensible."

"If he disagreed, he should not have accepted the award. It was inappropriate to make such a remark after receiving the honour," the Chairperson said.

Though all the people in the state expected him to correct the mistake after the incident, it didn't happen, she said. "Instead of correcting the mistake, Alencier later spoke to a woman journalist, who came to take his interview, in a "very offensive language," she further said.

The Rural SP already registered a case against the actor on a complaint in the issue and the Women's Commission sought a report in this regard, Sathidevi added.

During the ceremony, Alencier had said that he would stop acting the day he received a male sculpture along with the award.

"The award carried a lot of weight. Received Special Jury Award. Don't insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount," he added.

The acting performances of Kunchacko Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the movies 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Jury's Special Mention award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alencier Ley Lopez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp