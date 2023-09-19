Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal’s most anticipated 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' gets release date

Produced by John & Mary Creative jointly with Max Labs, Century Films and Saregama India Ltd., Malaikottai Vaaliban was shot in 130 days in Rajasthan, Chennai and Pondicherry. 

Malaikottai Vaaliban
By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s most anticipated Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Mohanlal announced the date on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s birthday.

PS Rafique penned the screenplay. The film sees Lijo reuniting with Churuli cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph, and composer Prashant Pillai. 

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

