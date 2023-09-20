Basil Joseph to star in Jeethu Joseph’s 'Nunakuzhi'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Ace director Jeethu Joseph (Drishyam 1 & 2, Memories) is collaborating for the third time with scenarist KR Krishna Kumar (The 12th Man, Kooman) for Nunakuzhi, to be headlined by actor Basil Joseph.

An exemplary filmmaker in his own right, known for films such as Minnal Murali and Kunjiramayanam, Basil will have company by actors Grace Antony, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, and Aju Varghese.

The film’s first look poster comes with the tagline ‘Liar’s Day Out’, with a signpost featuring dialogues drawn from Malayalam pop culture. The makers are aiming for a 2024 release. KR Krishna Kumar, whose script for Kooman fetched near-unanimous praise and box office success, tells Cinema Express that Nunakuzhi would see him and Jeethu exploring a different terrain this time, away from the thriller space.

“Since we can’t reveal any story details, all I can say is that Nunakuzhi will be different from the two films we did before. We are leaning towards dark humour in this one. It’s been a long time since Jeethu did something different.”

The film’s technical team has editor Vinayak VS and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, who have also worked on Drishyam 2 and Kooman. Saregama and Vintage Films are presenting this venture backed by the Yoodlee banner. In addition to Nunakuzhi, Jeethu has Neru and Ram (both with Mohanlal) in the pipeline, while Basil has Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in his upcoming lineup.

