TTE Vinod, who was pushed to death, was a budding film actor

KOCHI: "Tributes to friend and actor TTE Vinod," noted actor Mohanlal on Facebook, after he learned about the death of KA Vinod, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who was killed after he was pushed off a moving train by a migrant labourer, who was travelling without a ticket on Tuesday.



Vinod, an Ernakulam native, has played small roles in more than 10 Malayalam films, including Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, Peruchazhi, Ennum Eppozhum, and Oppam. He was an actor and was passionate about films.



Artists, directors and technicians from the industry, after learning about his death, shared their memories with him and wrote on social media platforms. "Shocking news of Mr Vinod's murder leaves me speechless. He starred in my last movie, 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri.' May his soul rest in peace." wrote producer and actor Sandra Thomas. "Dear Vinod, the film was a big dream and did a few roles. Now you have left your dreams. Gone too soon," noted Vinod Guruvaayoor, director.



Vinod made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 2014, through the Mammotty starring Gangster, directed by Ashiq Abu. He has also acted in Joju Geroge's Joseph, Manglish, etc.



He died after an Odisha native, Rajinikantha Ranajith (42), travelling on the Ernakulam - Patna Express pushed him from the running train, causing him to fall off near the Velappaya bridge between Mulankunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur on Tuesday.