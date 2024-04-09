It’s a wrap for Antony Varghese’s next with the makers of 'RDX'

On Monday, Antony Varghese’s next with 'RDX' makers had been wrapped up after an “intense” shoot of 96 days. The film is helmed by debutant Ajit Mampally, which is backed by 'RDX' makers Weekend Blockbusters.

It also features Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty in a crucial role. This is his third outing as an actor in Malayalam after the upcoming films, 'Rudhiram' and the Mammootty-starrer 'Turbo'. The untitled film also stars 'King of Kotha' actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nandu, Prathibha, Gauthami Nair, Rahul Rajagopal, Afsal P H, Pramod Veliyanad and Ashlee Issac Abraham in prominent roles.

It is billed as an action-packed revenge drama set against the backdrop of the sea. Announcing the completion of the shoot, the makers wrote on social media, “This unprecedented journey took us through more than 70 challenging days at sea, pushing the limits like never before.”

The film is scripted by director Ajit, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. 'RDX' composer Sam CS, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang are part of its technical team. As per the makers, the film is targeting an Onam 2024 release.