Shobana on board Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy's 'L 360'

We had earlier reported that director Tharun Moorthy is teaming up with Mohanlal for a film tentatively titled L 360. Now, actor Shobana has joined the cast of the film. She took to social media to announce the news through a video.

Along with sharing her "excitement" about working in a Malayalam film after many years, she also added about her hit pairing with Mohanlal, "I think it is our 56th film together."

Her first outing with the latter was in K S Sethumadhavan's Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985). Their previous collaborations also include many blockbusters like Manichithrathazhu (1993), Nadodikkattu (1987), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988) and Thenmavin Kombathu (1994).