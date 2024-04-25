SJ Suryah set for Malayalam debut with Fahadh’s film

Popular Tamil actor SJ Suryah is set to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s next to be directed by 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'-fame Vipin Das. Badusha Cinemas is producing the film, which is billed as a mass entertainer. It is planned as a big-budget project and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The makers have also confirmed that shoot for the film will begin this year itself.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is part of several upcoming multistarrers in Tamil and Telugu. It includes Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 2', Ram Charan’s 'Game Changer', Nani’s 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', Dhanush’s 'Raayan', Pradeep Ranganathan’s 'Love Insurance Corporation' and Vikram’s 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2'.

Vipin Das is currently working on the Prithviraj-Basil Joseph film 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', which is slated for release on May 16. Fahadh, on the other hand, is set to start shooting for Althaf Salim’s film, 'Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira', which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.