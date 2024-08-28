Nivin Pauly’s 'Shekhara Varma Rajavu' begins

Three years after the announcement, Nivin Pauly’s Shekhara Varma Rajavu went on floors on Monday. It is directed by Anuraj Manohar, who made his directorial debut with Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko’s 2019 film Ishq.

Shekara Varma Rajavu is scripted by S Ranjith and produced by the lead actor’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures. Cinematographer Ansar Shah and editor Kiran Das are also part of the team.

Billed as a social satire, the film will have Nivin as the eponymous character, who is the descendant of a royal family. In an earlier chat with us, Anuraj had said that the film discusses the politics of the common man and revolves around the main character, his place in society, and his conflict with it.

Meanwhile, Anuraj is also helming Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta, reportedly based on true events. The film, also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor Cheran, recently wrapped up the first schedule of its shooting.