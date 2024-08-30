Prithviraj to team up with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan

Recently, at the success meet of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed teaming up with director Vishnu Mohan. Vishnu, who won the National award for his debut film Meppadiyan, tells us that it will be his immediate next after the release of his sophomore directorial, Kadha Innuvare.

“It’s a big film, which will be shot mostly outside Kerala, including an overseas schedule. Prithviraj Productions and another banner will be collaborating for the production, and we’re planning to begin shoot some time next year,” says Vishnu, who is also scripting it.

Kadha Innuvare, headlined by Biju Menon and Methil Devika, is slated for release on September 20. Said to be a relationship drama, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anu Mohan and Siddique in key roles.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, has a slew of projects lined up, including his directorial L2: Empuraan.

The actor, who won the Kerala State award recently, will be next seen in Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha. His upcoming Malayalam slate includes Vysakh’s Khalifa, Vipin Das’ Santhosh Trophy, Nissam Basheer’s Nobody and a film with Khalid Rahman.

Prithviraj, who made a comeback to Bollywood after a 12-year-long gap with Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan, also has Sarzameen, alongside Kajol, lined up. He will also be returning as Varadharaja Mannar for the second instalment of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.