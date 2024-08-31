Kerala: CPI (M) decides to stand with rape accused party MLA Mukesh

The CPI (M) in Kerala has decided to stand with its legislator Mukesh whose name has cropped up in the #MeToo movement in the wake of the unveiling of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Maradu police recently registered a case against Mukesh for rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, house trespass and other charges based on a complaint lodged by an actress.

A local court on Thursday provided relief from arrest to the actor-politician, directing the police not to apprehend him till September 3.

The opposition led by the Congress party has been demanding the resignation of Mukesh.

A key ally of the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala, the CPI has also demanded the resignation of the actor who represents Kollam constituency following the rape and sexual assault allegations against him.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reportedly met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and told the CM that CPI wants Mukesh to stand aside from politics as a moral obligation in light of the rape charges against him.

The Mahila Congress workers had staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday demanding the resignation of Mukesh. The Youth Congress cadres protested in Kollam on Saturday.

However, the CPI (M) had decided to defend the actor-politician.

Senior leader and politburo member Brinda Karat blamed the Congress party for practising "petty politics" by accusing the CPI (M) of protecting the accused (read Mukesh) in the case.

She said the SIT constituted by the state government has filed cases, including against CPI (M) MLA Mukesh. The allegation of the Congress party that the LDF government is protecting the accused is bogus accusations, she said.

But, we should not get into a diversionary, she said, adding — what is called in Hindi, a “tu-tu-main-main” (you did this and I did that) sort of useless argument. The focus is and must be to provide a safe environment for women everywhere — and in the context of the Hema Committee Report — in the film industry. Women must have the confidence that the government and society are with them in their brave fight for justice. In addition to the protection of personal space and bodily integrity, this also means equal rights within the industry. This will require the participation of all stakeholders.

It is a historic moment for Kerala. Once again, it is creating a milestone in the fight for justice. Congratulations to the women who made this possible. Congratulations to the LDF government in Kerala who heard their voices and acted. More strength to them.

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday said that actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him.