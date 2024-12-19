Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh passes away at 81

KOCHI: Veteran actor Meena Ganesh, who was active in the Malayalam film industry for around four decades, passed away on Thursday morning. She was 81.

Meena was suffering from brain-related ailments and breathed her last at Shornur, Palakkad, her native place.

Meena has acted in more than 100 Malayalam films.

The actor predominantly played mother roles and is noted for her roles in films such as 'Vasantiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum' (1999) starring Kalabhavan Mani, 'Karumadikuttan' (2001), and 'Nandanam' (2002), in which she played the character Karthiyayini Amma.

She made her debut in the film industry in 1976 through the film 'Manimuzhakkam' directed by P A Backer.

Married to director and theatre artist A N Ganesh, she was also active in the field of theatre. Her other noted films are 'Sadanandante Samayam', 'Ammakilikkoodu', and 'Chandrolsavam', among others. Meena has also acted in several television serials.