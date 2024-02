Sharaf U Dheen and Aiswarya Lekshmi are coming together for debutant Vaishakh Elans’ fantasy-comedy, Hello Mummy. The film got launched on Sunday with a pooja ceremony.

Sunny Hinduja, well known for his works in Hindi films and web series makes his Malayalam debut with this film. Others in the cast include Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Bindhu Panicker, Adhri Joe, Sruthy Suresh, Ganga Meera, and Joemon Jyothir.

Hello Mummy is scripted by Sanjo Joseph, who penned the recent hit, Falimy.