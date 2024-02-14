Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut begins

We had earlier reported that actors Shane Nigam and Kalaiyarasan will be sharing screen space in a film titled Madraskaaran. The upcoming film, which marks Shane Nigam’s foray into the Tamil film industry, has officially gone on floors on Tuesday. With Niharika Konidela playing the female lead, Madraskaaran is directed by Vaali Mohan Das, who debuted with last year’s coming-of-age drama Rangoli.

Billed as an action thriller, Madraskaaran is said to be on the lines of films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Ishq and Driving Licence.

The cast of the film also includes Pandiarajan, Karunas and Aishwarya Dutta who will be playing pivotal roles. Produced by B Jagadish of SR Productions, Madraskaaran is aiming for a mid-year release.

