Actor Arjun Das to headline Malayalam filmmaker Ahammed Khabeer’s next

Actor Arjun Das, best known for his roles in Tamil films Kaithi and Master, is set to make his Malayalam debut. He is headlining director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming romantic film, which will have music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Announcing the project on social media, Arjun wrote, “My very first Malayalam feature film. Super excited for this cute rom-com. A sweet love story directed by Ahammed Khabeer. Thank you for believing in me, Ahammed. A Hesham Abdul Wahab musical. Will surely need all your blessings, love, and support as always.”

Director Ahammed is known for his films June and Madhuram. His crime-drama web series Kerala Crime Files was released last year. A second season for the thriller series is also in works. It also marks the production debut of Ahammed’s latest venture, Monkey Business.

Arjun Das, last seen in the Tamil film Aneethi, is awaiting the release of Por, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. He will be starring alongside Kalidas Jayaram in the film.