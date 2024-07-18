Second schedule of Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco' wrapped up

Unni Mukundan’s Marco has wrapped up its second schedule, announced the makers on Wednesday along with a BTS video. The first schedule in Munnar was completed in May, and the second schedule began with Kochi as its major location.

Marco is billed as an actioner, helmed by Haneef Adeni, with the makers claiming it to be the most violent film ever made in Malayalam. The upcoming film is a spin-off based on Unni Mukundan’s antagonist character from the Nivin Pauly-starrer Mikhael (2018), also directed by Haneef.

Marco is eyeing release in multiple languages.