Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next begins production

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s new film with debutant director Vishnu Ithippara has begun production. Produced by Thomas Jose under the banner of TJ Productions, the film is jointly scripted by Jomon John and Linto Devasia.

The untitled film features Aparna Das as the female lead. It also stars Lena, Alencier Ley Lopez, Roshan Chandra, Dayyana Hameed, Ajit Koshy, Neha Saxena, Sneha Ajith and Ankith George Alex in prominent roles. Febi George is credited as the film’s creative director. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Eldho Issac, editing by Vinayan MJ and music by Jonathan Bruce.

Jomon and Linto have also co-wrote Written & Directed by God, headlined by Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup. Directed by debutant Febi and co-produced by Thomas, the upcoming film, too, has Aparna as part of its lead cast.

Meanwhile, Dhyan has several other projects lined up including Secret, Ideem Minnalum, Bha Bha Bha, Bad Boyz, Super Zindagi, Cop Uncle, and the next film by Nissam Basheer.