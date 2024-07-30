Makers defer new update on Tovino Thomas' 'ARM' over Wayanad tragedy

We had earlier reported that the next major update regarding Tovino Thomas' ARM: Ajayante Randam Moshanam would be out on Tuesday. As the state mourns the consecutive landslides causing massive damage and loss of lives in the Wayanad district of Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday, the makers have deferred the update to another day.

Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, ARM is a period epic spanning multiple timelines. The director announced the delay through a social media post stating, "In the context of the great disaster that occurred in Wayanad, as a mark of mourning, the announcement of our movie update, which was scheduled for today at 5:00 PM, has been postponed to another day. #InSolidarityWithThePeopleOfWayanad."

ARM is penned by Sujith Nambiar with an additional screenplay by Deepu Pradeep. Telugu actor Krithi Shetty is making her Malayalam debut with this film. It also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman, among others.

ARM has cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, and editor Shameer Muhammed as part of its core technical team. The film, presented by UGM Productions in association with Magic Frames, has been planned to be released in 3D in multiple languages.

Earlier, we had reported that the release of ARM was suspended following a stay order issued by the Ernakulam Principal Sub Court due to allegations of financial fraud.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)