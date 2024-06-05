Malayalam cinema for everyone: From 'Manjummel Boys,' to 'Premalu' and 'Aavesham'

At the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, award-winning Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia expressed her admiration for Malayalam cinema. “There’s an immense range of films being made there,” she said, while wondering how Malayalam arthouse films managed to get widely distributed and appreciated. While this has been the case for a while now, Malayalam cinema can be declared to have truly peaked in the first half of this year, with some of its finest films coming to great reception.

From soul-stirring survival dramas like Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham to folk horror like Bramayugam and entertainers like Premalu and Aavesham, Malayalam cinema has offered cinema for everyone. Besides critical appreciation, these films have also minted big numbers at the box office, an aspect that Malayalam cinema has generally not been known for. As per trade experts, the industry’s cumulative gross from the first six months alone amounts to a whopping `1000 crores, a staggering feat considering the audience demographics.

K Vijayakumar, President of The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), credits the revised OTT policy as one of the causes of Malayalam cinema’s exceptional run this year. “Unlike before, streaming platforms are now reluctant to acquire rights before theatrical release. Since filmmakers cannot slide mediocre films to OTT platforms anymore, they are compelled to make quality films,” says Vijayakumar.

After a rather dull January, it was in February that the ball was set rolling for Malayalam cinema’s dream run. Premalu, Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys got released in successive weeks, much to the delight of both cinephiles and exhibitors. Theatre owners across the country recall the sudden surge in demand for Malayalam films during this period. “Initially, I opened only 4-5 shows for Manjummel Boys, but after watching the film, I immediately increased the show count to 50, by night.