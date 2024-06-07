Suresh Gopi confirms his next film with Mammootty Kampany

Rumours have circulated for a while about actor Suresh Gopi joining a film headlined by Mammootty. During a media interaction on Wednesday, following the election results, the actor-politician confirmed that he is “excited” about joining on a film for Mammootty’s home production, Mammootty Kampany, with filming expected to start in August.

On Tuesday, Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur constituency by a large margin in the recently concluded 2024 General Elections, becoming the first Member of Parliament from the state of Kerala to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking further about the project with Mammootty Kampany, the actor said, “I was informed by their team 10 days ago that filming will commence in August. Also, the day before the election results, they notified me that they started the preparations accordingly.” More details on the film are awaited. Suresh Gopi added that his long-delayed film 'Ottakomban' is still in the works, and he has also committed three films for producer Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies.

The actor also has Pravin Narayanan’s legal thriller titled 'Janaki v/s State of Kerala (JSK)', alongside Anupama Parameswaran, in the post-production stages. He was last seen in Arun Varma’s 'Garudan' (2023), written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Suresh and Mammootty have collaborated on numerous films in the past. Their notable associations include 'New Delhi', 'Manu Uncle', 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Pappayude Swantham Appoos', 'Dhruvam' and 'Twenty:20', among others. They both last appeared together in the 2012 film 'The King & The Commissioner', helmed by Shaji Kailas.