Rajesh Madhavan’s next launched

Rajesh Madhavan’s next film as a lead actor was formally launched in Thalassery on Monday. Debutant Ajai Kumar is directing the film, which also stars Dilshana, Anwar Shereef, Sravana, and Raj Bal in key roles. It is produced by Varun and Arun of AV Movies, who last backed the Aparna Balamurali-starrer Ini Utharam (2022).

The upcoming film is scripted by Ajai Kumar and Munner Mohmmadunni based on Shanavas Konarath’s story.

Kannan Patteri is the cinematographer, while Nishad Yusuf and Bijibal have been assigned as the editor and music director, respectively.

Rajesh Madhavan, who last headlined Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha, also has his directorial debut coming up. Titled Pennum Porattum, the film, which features a bunch of newcomers, is billed as a comedy set in Kollengode.

Apart from that, Rajesh will also be seen in a supporting role in this week’s upcoming release Grrr, headlined by Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu.