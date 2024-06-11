Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan in Sreejith Babu’s directorial debut

Aavesham-fame Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan are teaming up for actor Sreejith Babu’s directorial debut. Aavesham’s director Jithu Madhavan is scripting and co-producing this yet-to-be-titled film with Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu. The makers launched the project on Monday with a customary pooja and switch-on ceremony. Kunchacko Boban, director Anwar Rasheed and cinematographer Shyju Khalid attended the event along with the team members.

Sreejith Babu, noted for his roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Romancham (2023) and Aavesham, shared a brief note on social media, which reads, “To become a director was my long cherished dream. I wish to thank Fahadh Faasil & Friends, Jithu Madhavan, my friends & family and the Almighty who have helped me to make my dream come true. I request your support and love. Thank you.”

Sajin Gopu, who shot to fame with his hilarious performance as Amban in Aavesham, is also part of Kunchacko Boban’s next with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Anaswara, meanwhile, is acting alongside Asif Ali in a new film helmed by The Priest director Jofin T Chacko.