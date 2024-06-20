Vaazha to hit theatres on August 2

Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys will hit theatres on August 2, announced the makers on Wednesday along with a new poster featuring the lead actors. The film is directed by Anand Menen, known for helming Gauthamante Radham, and penned by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Vipin Das.

Vaazha’s lead cast includes social media talents like Saafboi, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Anuraj OB, Anu, and Joemon Jyothir. The film also stars prominent names like Basil Joseph, Romancham-fame Siju Sunny, Azees Nedumangada, Kottayam Nazeer and Noby Marcose, among others.

Recently, while talking to us about Vaazha, Vipin said, “I would call Vaazha a male version of JJJJH. Though it has comedy, it’s a slightly emotional film focusing on men’s issues—something that’s rarely discussed. I’m sure it will invite a lot of discussions, forcing us to rethink our existing ideas of family and career.”

Vipin’s banner WBTS Productions is producing the film in association with Imagin Cinemas, headed by Harris Desom, PB Anish and Adarsh Narayan. Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Aravind Puthussery and editor Kannan Mohan.