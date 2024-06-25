It’s a wrap for Vinay Rai’s portions in Tovino’s Identity

Actor Vinay Rai, who is playing a prominent role in the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity, has finished shooting for his portions. Akhil Paul, one of the film’s directors, shared a social media post on Monday thanking Vinay for being a part of Identity and “delivering the best” for his character Allen Jacob. In his brief note, Akhil also mentioned about the past 52 days of “extremely memorable shoot” and how “insanely fun” it is to work with Vinay. By stating that their “journey together shall surely continue”, the director also hinted that Vinay will be part of the film’s sequel.

Identity is co-written and directed by Akhil and Anas Khan, who both together made Forensic (2020). Planned as a two-part action-heavy thriller, Identity stars popular South Indian actor Trisha as the female lead. The cast also includes Mandira Bedi Shammy Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Archana Kavi. Century Films and Ragam Movies are backing Identity, which has Akhil George as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as the editor.

Vinay Rai, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, is best known for his debut film, Unnale Unnale (2010). After a string of romantic roles, his turn as ruthless villains in films like Thupparivaalan (2017), Doctor (2021) and Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) earned him much appreciation. The actor debuted in Malayalam with Mammootty’s Christopher (2022), in which he again played the antagonist.