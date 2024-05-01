Mammootty’s 'Turbo' preponed

The release of Mammootty’s Turbo has been preponed from June 13 to May 23, announced the makers on Tuesday. The film is directed by Vysakh, marking his third collaboration with Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja (2010) and Madhura Raja (2019).

Turbo, billed as an action-packed entertainer, is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Notably, Mammootty had played a cameo role in Midhun’s last directorial Abraham Ozler, which hit screens earlier this year.

The upcoming film also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil in prominent roles. It has cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, composer Christo Xavier and editor Shameer Muhammed as part of the core technical team. Turbo is produced by Mammootty Kampany and presented by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Truth Global Films has acquired the overseas rights.

After an outstanding 2023 where he successfully attempted different genres, Mammootty kick-started this year on a high with the cameo appearance in Abraham Ozler, followed by a stunning sinister act in Bramayugam. The actor also has Bazooka, a high-concept thriller in the offing. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film is currently in the post-production stage.