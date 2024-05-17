Fahadh Faasil and Jeethu Joseph to team up

Actor Fahadh Faasil and director Jeethu Joseph are set to team up for the first time. The announcement was made on Thursday by E4 Entertainment, who will be producing the film. The banner has earlier backed films like Fahadh’s North 24 Kaatham, Guppy, Godha, and Ezra.

The upcoming film is scripted by Santhi Mayadevi, who also co-wrote and starred in Jeethu’s Neru. Further details about the plot and other team members are awaited. Jeethu’s upcoming projects include Nunakuzhi with Basil Joseph and the long-delayed Mohanlal-starrer Ram. Fahadh, on the other hand, is currently working on Althaf Salim’s rom-com, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira.