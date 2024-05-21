Ratheesh & Kunchacko Boban to team up for 'Anyagraha Jeevikal'

Earlier, we had reported about director Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval and Kunchacko Boban teaming up for a psychological comedy to be produced by Listin Stephen. In his latest conversation with TNIE, Ratheesh spilled the beans about yet another film in the plans with Kunchacko Boban, titled 'Anyagraha Jeevikal'.

According to the director, as the title alludes, the film features an extraterrestrial element. Speaking more about the outline of this science-fiction film, he added, “It revolves around an extraterrestrial being landing on Earth to explore the possibility of living here.” Kunchacko Boban will also be producing the film, which is currently in its nascent stages. Its shoot will begin only after the two wrap up their existing commitments.

Ratheesh and Kunchacko Boban’s first collaboration was for the 2022 film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. The film went on to win big at the following year’s Kerala State Awards. The actor has also reprised his role for a cameo in its recently-released spin-off 'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha'.

Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in 'Grrr', scheduled for release on June 14. He also has a film each with Amal Neerad and debutant Jithu Ashraf.