New release date for Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Lucky Baskhar'

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Lucky Baskhar' have finalised September 27 as the film’s new release date. Earlier, the heist-drama was slated for a July release. It’s Dulquer’s third venture in Telugu cinema, after successful outings in 'Mahanati' (2018) and 'Sita Ramam' (2022).

Set in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, 'Lucky Baskhar' chronicles “the extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier.” The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. It is written and directed by Venky Atluri, who last made the Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' (2023). GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film, which has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli.

Backed by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, 'Lucky Baskhar' is being made as a pan-India project with release in multiple languages. The film is reportedly in the final leg of shooting.