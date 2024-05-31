Jayaram to join Rishab in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram, who has lately been part of several big films in the South, has joined the cast of Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, we learn that he will be seen in a pivotal role. Jayaram made his Kannada debut recently with 'Ghost', alongside Shivarajkumar. He is also part of upcoming like Ram Charan’s 'Game Changer', Dhanush’s 'Raayan' and Vijay’s 'The Greatest of All Time'.

'Kantara: Chapter 1', produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, is currently being shot in Kundapura in Karnataka. Besides directing and playing the lead, Rishab Shetty has also penned the story along with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. The film will feature music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. A few actors from the first part are also expected to reprise their roles in this pan-India project.

Jayaram was last seen in Malayalam in 'Abraham Ozler', which released earlier this year.