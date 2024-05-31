Producers of 'Manjummel Boys' intended to defraud the complainant as per police investigation report

Last month, Kochi Maradu Police in Kerala registered a case against the producers of Manjummel Boys, including for cheating, on a complaint that they failed to honour a promise over profit-sharing they allegedly made to an investor in the film.

An investigation report submitted by the police on Wednesday alleges significant financial fraud was committed. According to the report, the producers allegedly committed financial fraud by claiming the film's production cost was Rs 22 crore, while the actual cost was Rs 18.65 crore. Police's investigation concludes that the producers had lied about spending more.

The police registered the case on April 23 on the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court after Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, a seafood exporter, accused the production company of the film, Parava Films, and its partner Shawn Antony. The producers of Parava Films had allegedly promised him a share of 40 percent share of the profits after he had invested Rs 7 crore.