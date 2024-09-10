Rana Daggubati to release 'All We Imagine as Light' in India

Actor Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media has acquired the India distribution rights for the Cannes prizewinner All We Imagine as Light. The film directed by Payal Kapadia is about two Malayali women working in Mumbai. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon star in it.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rana said, “After garnering love from audiences at festivals abroad, we are thrilled to bring Payal’s All We Imagine as Light to Indian viewers.

Our partnership with this incredible film is a step forward in our efforts to bring compelling and moving stories from different parts of the country to audiences everywhere.”