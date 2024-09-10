Malayalam

Rana Daggubati to release 'All We Imagine as Light' in India

Speaking about the collaboration, Rana said, "After garnering love from audiences at festivals abroad, we are thrilled to bring Payal’s All We Imagine as Light to Indian viewers."
A still from 'All We Imagine as Light'
A still from 'All We Imagine as Light'File photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Actor Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media has acquired the India distribution rights for the Cannes prizewinner All We Imagine as Light. The film directed by Payal Kapadia is about two Malayali women working in Mumbai. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon star in it.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rana said, “After garnering love from audiences at festivals abroad, we are thrilled to bring Payal’s All We Imagine as Light to Indian viewers.

Our partnership with this incredible film is a step forward in our efforts to bring compelling and moving stories from different parts of the country to audiences everywhere.”

Rana Daggubati
All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com