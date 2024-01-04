Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad confirms his next with Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Sathyan Anthikad is set to reunite with Mohanlal for his next. The director revealed the development during a recent chat with a radio channel. Antony Perumbavoor will be producing the upcoming film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

In the chat, Sathyan Anthikad revealed that script works are in the nascent stages and it will take another 4-5 months before its execution. Sharing more about the project, the veteran said that it will be a rooted story of a common man.

“The success of Neru proves that people love to see Mohanlal playing the common man. Similar to our other films, this will also be a relatable tale, but with a new treatment,” added the director.

Notably, Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan, who debuted with Varane Avashyamund, is also planning a film with Mohanlal. It’s said to be a road film, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shobana and Mukesh.



