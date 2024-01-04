Nivin Pauly’s new film 'Malayalee From India' team release first look

By Express News Service

The first look of Nivin Pauly’s new film Malayalee From India dropped on Wednesday. It features the actor in a mundu-clad typical Malayali look while scores of people from different ethnicities stand behind him.

The film directed by Dijo Jose Antony grabbed attention recently with a quirky promo video that introduced Nivin’s character as a loafer. Reportedly a political satire, it is penned by Sharis Mohammed, who also wrote Dijo’s last film, Jana Gana Mana.

Malayalee From India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar. On the technical side, the film has Sudeep Elamon behind the camera, Sreejith Sarang at the editing table and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. It is produced by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.



