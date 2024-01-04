Unni Mukundan’s Get-Set Baby launched

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Unni Mukundan during the pooja of his next film Get-set baby.

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan’s new film Get-Set Baby was launched with a pooja function on Wednesday. Vinay Govind, who earlier made Kili Poyi and Kohinoor, is directing the film, which is slated to go on floors on January 17.

As per the makers, Get-Set Baby is a socially relevant light-hearted entertainer, that explores the life of an IVF specialist. While Unni plays the role of an IVF specialist, Nikhila Vimal will be seen as the female lead. It is scripted by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh. The latter has written films like Vikadakumaran, Georgettan’s Pooram, Romans and Gulumal.

Get-Set Baby is produced by Sajiv Soman, Suunil Jaiin, Prakshali Jain and Sam George under the banners of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen LLP. The crew includes cinematographer Alex J Pulickal as the cinematographer, composer Sam CS and filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to handle the edits.

Unni Mukundan also has Ranjith Sankar’s Jai Ganesh and Gandharva Jr, directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, coming up.

