Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum' to release on April 25

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday said his next film "Thudarum", is slated to hit the big screen on April 25.

The 64-year-old actor, who most recently starred in "L2: Empuraan", shared a post on his X handle announcing the release date.

"You've heard the whispers. You've felt our arrival. It's time to drive it home. 'Thudarum' arrives on April 25th #ThudarumOnApril25," read the caption.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, known for Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java, the film stars Mohanlal in the role of a taxi driver named Shanmugham.

Written by Moorthy alongside KR Sunil, Thudarum also features Shobana.