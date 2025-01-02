'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram joins hands with Jithu Madhavan of 'Aavesham' for new project

NEW DELHI: Chidambaram the director of Manjummel Boys and Jithu Madhavan, the writer of Aavesham, are teaming up for an upcoming Malayalam film.

The untitled project, which promises to be a "spectacle," was announced by KVN Productions on Instagram on Thursday. It is a collaboration between KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

The details of the project, including its genre, have been kept under wraps. Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys and Aavesham, which was written and directed by Madhavan, were two of the most successful titles of the year 2024.

"I'm thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I am looking forward to, I can't wait to bring this vision to life," Chidambaram said in a statement.

Madhavan added, "This script is close to my heart, and with the support of such a stellar team, I am sure we will make something good".

KVN Productions founder Venkat K.Narayana said the studio's aim is to redefine cinema across languages. "This film marks our foray into Malayalam with the same grandeur and excellence that audiences expect from us. With such exceptional talent at the helm, we're confident about it".

The banner's upcoming titles include Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, and the 69th feature film of Tamil superstar Vijay's career.