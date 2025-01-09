'I fell for his voice on the radio': A fan-turned-friend's memories of Jayachandran Sir

Ours is a 30-year-old relationship. I first heard a song by Jayachandran Sir while I was studying at University College, Thiruvananthapuram. I was a BSc student and I heard the song on a radio in the college laboratory. I fell for his voice with that song.
I had the privilege to watch his first ganamela. It was at Kavilkadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. He rendered his hit song "Poovum Prasadavum" there. All others were film songs rendered by other singers like Yesudas. I have attended over 150 ganamelas in which he sang.
A friend named Pradeep introduced me to Sir when he came to Thiruvananthapuram for a song recording. We formed an instant bond and the relationship grew stronger over the years. Several times he had told me that we should have met much earlier.
In 1997, I moved to a new house in Thiruvananthapuram. He stayed at my home for six days when he arrived in the city for a recording. When we were together, we would chat late into the night, sometimes up to 3 p.m. singing songs and discussing them.
In 2003, he was down following a throat problem. His wife told me about his condition over the phone. Based on my request, he came to stay with me. I took him to a good ENT doctor here and he was advised one month of voice rest. For one month, he stayed in my house without speaking anything. He communicated to us in writing. The treatment was a success and he was cured. Afterwards, his first song was "Alilathaliyumay" in the film "Mizhi Randilum".
He used to call me over the phone almost every day. The usual time of call was 9.30 p.m. and it would last until 11 p.m. I would play some of his songs on the laptop and then talk about it. Sometimes, I surprised him with old songs from other languages.
The daily calls stopped after he fell in the bathroom and suffered an injury on 9 December. My wife and I had visited him at Lakeshore Hospital where he underwent a surgery. He used to worry about even minor illnesses and would become happy when I assured him that everything will be okay. He would jokingly say that my words had a therapeutic effect.
I spoke to him for the last time when he called me over the phone on Wednesday. He was saddened by his bad health. He said he felt very tired. As usual, I comforted him. I said he will regain health and would be able to go for recordings in one month's time. But this time, my words failed.
(As told to MS Vidyanandan)
(S Manoharan is a computer professional who was a close friend of P Jayachandran)