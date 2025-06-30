Editor Francies Louis to make feature directorial debut

Editor Francies Louis, a regular collaborator of filmmaker Jeo Baby with credits including The Great Indian Kitchen and Kaathal – The Core, is set to make his feature directorial debut, the makers announced on Monday.
The upcoming film is jointly scripted by Francies and Jithin Issac Thomas, best known for helming critically acclaimed films like Attention Please, Rekha and Pattth. Francies previously directed the short segment titled Ration in the 2022 anthology Freedom Fight, which also featured films from Jithin and Jeo, among others.
The yet-to-be-titled project has cinematography by Salu K Thomas and music composed by Mathews Pulickan. Francies will also take on editing duties for the film. Further details regarding the cast, plot and genre are yet to be revealed. It is backed by veteran producer Siyad Koker under the banner of Kokers Films, in association with Andrew Thomas of Andrew & Jon FC Pvt Ltd.