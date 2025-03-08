'Manichitrathazhu' fame Ashwini Nambiar speaks out about sexual abuse allegations against south Indian director

Ashwini Nambiar, also known by her screen name Rudra, stepped away from the limelight for nearly a decade following her marriage. She made a return to the public eye in 2017 through television serials and has recently made a powerful comeback in cinema, playing a compelling role in the streaming crime thriller series Suzhal: The Vortex. reported Indian Express.

Now, the actress has come forward to share a deeply unsettling experience she endured during her early career while working on a Tamil film. Ashwini recounted a distressing encounter with a prominent director, who allegedly called her to his room under the pretext of discussing an important matter. In an emotional conversation with IndiaGlitz Tamil, she revealed, “He’s a big director.

One day, he summoned me to his office to discuss something related to the film. At that time, my mother always accompanied me everywhere, but unfortunately, she was unwell that day, so a female hairdresser went with me instead. The director lived in an independent house. While we waited in his office on the ground floor, one of his employees came and informed us that he was upstairs and asked me to meet him there.”