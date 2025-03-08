'Manichitrathazhu' fame Ashwini Nambiar speaks out about sexual abuse allegations against south Indian director

Ashwini Nambiar, also known by her screen name Rudra, stepped away from the limelight for nearly a decade following her marriage. She made a return to the public eye in 2017 through television serials and has recently made a powerful comeback in cinema, playing a compelling role in the streaming crime thriller series Suzhal: The Vortex. reported Indian Express.
Now, the actress has come forward to share a deeply unsettling experience she endured during her early career while working on a Tamil film. Ashwini recounted a distressing encounter with a prominent director, who allegedly called her to his room under the pretext of discussing an important matter. In an emotional conversation with IndiaGlitz Tamil, she revealed, “He’s a big director.
One day, he summoned me to his office to discuss something related to the film. At that time, my mother always accompanied me everywhere, but unfortunately, she was unwell that day, so a female hairdresser went with me instead. The director lived in an independent house. While we waited in his office on the ground floor, one of his employees came and informed us that he was upstairs and asked me to meet him there.”
Despite Ashwini’s insistence for the hairdresser to accompany her, the latter hesitated, unsure whether to intrude on a professional meeting between an actor and director. Ashwini, just a teenager at the time, recalled. “When I reached upstairs, no one was there, and I then heard a voice from the bedroom asking me to come in. Since I had already worked with him before, I had no reason to doubt his intentions and entered. That’s when he misbehaved with me. I went in as an innocent teenager and came out as someone completely different. It took me some time to process what had happened. I kept asking myself if it was my fault if I had somehow invited this,” she shared.
Ashwini also revealed the emotional toll the incident took on her. Her mother, devastated upon learning of the event, was consumed with guilt. Ashwini confessed that she took sleeping pills that night, but fortunately, she was rushed to the hospital and saved. “My mother later reassured me that what happened was not my fault. The man who did this wasn’t some young man; he was old enough to be my father,” she added.
Ashwini made her acting debut in the Tamil film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu and went on to star alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and Vijayakanth in the 1990s. However, she later took a step back from films, moving to Singapore to focus on her family. At the height of her career, she appeared in blockbusters such as Manichitrathazhu, Kauravar, Butterflies, Dhruvam, Pavithram, and Hitler, earning a reputation as a lucky charm in the industry. Her portrayal of Alli in Manichitrathazhu garnered Ashwini significant acclaim.