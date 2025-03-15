INTERVIEW| Sexism is real in cinema, and there is a constant need to prove oneself as an actress: Gauri Kishan
Gauri G Kishan made her debut with the critically acclaimed film 96 in 2018, quickly establishing herself as a promising talent in the industry. Since then, she has expanded her horizons, working across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Known for her versatility and strong screen presence, Gauri's recent releases include Love Under Construction and Suzhal 2, where she has once again impressed audiences with her depth and range as an actress.
In an interview with The New Indian Express, Gauri opens up about her evolving approach to acting, the challenges she faces in the industry, and her personal experiences navigating fame. She shares candid insights into how she selects her roles, the pressures of social media, and the impact of beauty standards on her career.
Your career has evolved impressively since your debut in 96. Looking back, how do you feel your approach to acting has changed over the years?
A: It’s been six years after 96 was released, and my approach towards acting has definitely evolved. I now go with the flow and let my natural instincts drive me forward. I've developed a more organised and mature perspective on things. Over the past six years, I’ve gained a wealth of experience and now approach acting with the utmost seriousness. I see it as a career with a lot of responsibility, and I try my best to be sincere in every project.
There’s a lot of competition in the industry, and no actor is indispensable. I’ve come to realise how important it is to work hard and stay prepared for whatever challenges may come my way. Being physically fit and ready to take on roles outside my comfort zone are key changes I’ve gone through since 96.
In an industry filled with opportunities, what inspires you to say yes to a project? Is it the script, the director, the character, or something else that makes a project stand out to you?
A: It’s a mix of everything. The foundation of any project is the script; it must be good. Personally, I look at the character and whether it offers me a good scope for performance.
I also consider whether the character is different from what I’ve done before. It’s important for me to not get typecast. The production house also plays a role, especially in today’s market where selling a film is tough.
A good production house ensures a decent release, which is crucial for the film’s reach. Additionally, the supporting cast is significant; people go to the theatre to see their favourite actors, and sometimes, we need a strong selling point. My personal test is to ask myself: if I wasn’t part of the project, would I still go to the theatre to watch it? If yes, then it’s a good sign.
What have been some of the biggest challenges you've faced as an actress in the industry?
A: The biggest challenge is that there is no one-stop solution for sustaining a long career because the industry is constantly changing. What works today may not work tomorrow.
The trends are always shifting, and decisions made today may not hold up when the film is released. The second challenge is the beauty standards set by the industry, particularly for women. The pressure to look a certain way, to be thin, and to have sharp features has been a personal insecurity of mine. Every time I watch myself on screen, I see my flaws my round face, lack of chiselled features and these insecurities are magnified in an appearance-driven industry.
Another challenge is maintaining my health while having such an erratic schedule with constant travel. Staying fit, sticking to a routine, and managing the sexism that still exists in the industry are ongoing struggles. The disparity between how men and women are treated is real, and I feel it daily. There is a constant need to prove oneself as an actress.
Do you have a favourite character or role that you’ve played so far? What made it special for you?
A: Jaanu from 96 is my absolute favourite role, and it will always be my favourite because it gave me an identity that I will forever be remembered by. Gauri from Love Under Construction is also special because I resonated deeply with her politics and her anxieties. I felt personally connected to the character and understood her deeply. Naina from Little Miss Rawther is also close to my heart. I couldn’t get out of that character for a long time. In fact, I began adopting some of Naina’s traits after the film.
If you had to play a completely different kind of character, one that’s totally outside your comfort zone, what kind of role would that be?
A: I’ve never been part of an action-packed film, so that would definitely be something outside my comfort zone. A character that requires physical transformation and training would be challenging. I watched Alia Bhatt in Jigra recently, and it inspired me to take on such a physically demanding role. While I’ve done a lot of emotional roles, I’ve never done something physically challenging. Action is something I’d love to try.
How do you deal with the pressures of social media and the fame that comes with being in the public eye?
A: I try to block out the negativity on social media. I don’t give it much time or attention. It’s easy for people to hide behind their screens and spread hate. The real pressure, for me, comes from staying relevant. There’s this constant pressure to post and maintain a strong social media presence, which competes with my focus on acting and honing my craft. Being in the public eye means dealing with pressures to look perfect, which is impossible. Media scrutiny often brings out insecurities, and I try not to get caught up in it. The paparazzi can be overwhelming, and I still haven’t fully figured out how to manage it all.
Can you share any upcoming projects you’re excited about? What advice would you give to someone who wants to follow in your footsteps and pursue acting?
A: I’m very excited about Love Insurance Company, directed by Vignesh Shivan, where I play a completely different character. My look in the film is futuristic, and it’s unlike anything I’ve done before. I’ve also signed a Malayalam film, Sahasam, and I’m working on a web series with Prabhudeva for SonyLIV. My advice to aspiring actors is to focus on the craft of acting. There’s a lot of short-form content and influencer-driven roles now, but real cinema should still be a priority. Keep yourself updated, work on being flexible, and be physically ready for any role that comes your way. Getting an opportunity is not easy, so stay consistent, work hard, and remember that timing, luck, and hard work will align when the right opportunity comes.
Do you have a memorable or funny experience from one of your film sets that you'd like to share?
A: On the sets of Suzhal 2, which recently released on Amazon Prime, there was a big climax fight scene, and it was incredibly intense and violent. There were eight of us girls, and we were filming a riot sequence. Every day, one of us would get injured, and we’d look at each other, wondering, ‘Who’s next?’ I was the last one standing, but eventually, even I got injured! It was actually fun because we were in short and just waiting for our turn. The girl camaraderie was so strong, and it made the experience special despite the pain.