INTERVIEW| Sexism is real in cinema, and there is a constant need to prove oneself as an actress: Gauri Kishan

Your career has evolved impressively since your debut in 96. Looking back, how do you feel your approach to acting has changed over the years?

A: It’s been six years after 96 was released, and my approach towards acting has definitely evolved. I now go with the flow and let my natural instincts drive me forward. I've developed a more organised and mature perspective on things. Over the past six years, I’ve gained a wealth of experience and now approach acting with the utmost seriousness. I see it as a career with a lot of responsibility, and I try my best to be sincere in every project.

There’s a lot of competition in the industry, and no actor is indispensable. I’ve come to realise how important it is to work hard and stay prepared for whatever challenges may come my way. Being physically fit and ready to take on roles outside my comfort zone are key changes I’ve gone through since 96.