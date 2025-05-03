'Thudarum' continues its winning streak, nears Rs 100 crore global collection

Thudarum continues to impress at the box office and win the hearts of viewers as it enters its second week in cinemas. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal, earned an estimated Rs 5.50 crore on its eighth day, taking its total net collection in India to around Rs 56.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.

In its first week, Thudarum collected Rs 51.4 crore, with steady performance throughout the weekdays. The Malayalam version has been the major contributor, bringing in over Rs 50 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added a small but consistent share.

On Friday, 2 May, the Malayalam version saw a strong occupancy rate of 61.37% overall. Morning shows started with 37.23%, rising to nearly 60% in the afternoon, 71% in the evening, and peaking at 77.21% at night, a clear sign of strong interest and good word of mouth, especially in Kerala.