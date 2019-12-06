Home Entertainment Review

'Inside Edge 2' review: Every bit as engrossing as Season 1

You don't have to be a cricket fan to enjoy "Inside Edge 2". What this handsome series says about arrogant ambition and self-destructive pride is applicable to every walk of life.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

'Inside Edge 2' poster

'Inside Edge 2' poster (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

The house of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani excels in films and now webseries populated by goodlooking people, gliding across gleaming surfaces, managing to be substantial in spite of their obvious pursuit of worldly pleasures, namely money, sex and fame.

Here in the second season of "Inside Edge" the momentum and velocity of Season 1 are maintained. Not once in the first five episodes did the characters or the narrative drag their feet. The passion and energy of the cricketers, and of the cricketers' mentors and manipulators flows without any stressful push from the serial's creators. The push, if any, comes from the drama itself.

Season 2 opens with a kickass preamble where a hotshot TV journalist (no resemblance to Arnab) crosses the line while interviewing the powerful cricket league baron Bhaisaheb (Amir Bashir, splendidly reined-in and enigmatic), and pays for it with his job, which he loses with one text message sent from Bhaisahab's phone. Immediately, we know the pursuit of and passion for power remains uncompromised in the series even as these exceedingly ambitious entrepreneurs and sportspersons manipulate every rule in the book of life and ethics to get what they want.

This riveting series wouldn't have worked without ambitious writing. The screenplay allows the characters to float freely and then drown in their own ambitious. That almost all the actors get the point, helps pump up the adrenaline level even further. Every actor is outstanding, but special mention must be made of Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani (as a hotheaded star cricketer, get it?), Angad Bedi (playing the only morally correct character among the shortcut seekers) Richa Chaddha, Siddhant Chaturvedi (as the paranoid, panic-stricken smalltown cricketer -- his role here is a far cry from his cocky aggressive "Gully Boy" avatar), Manu Rishi and Sayani Gupta. These are sparkling performances that shine when applied to situations and dialogues that are dramatic without going over-the-top.

Observe how Richa's Zareen Malik manipulates her way into the powerful IPL, sorry PPL, baron undermining the sports baron's own daughter (Sapna Pabbi)'s prominence. The crackling but curbed chemistry between Chadda and Aamir Bashir blows the screen apart.

You don't have to be a cricket fan to enjoy "Inside Edge 2". What this handsome series says about arrogant ambition and self-destructive pride is applicable to every walk of life.

What this series could have avoided are an overdose of one-liner googlies. They tend to get in the way of the real issues. Also, why the stereotyping of Pakistan? When Vivek Oberoi lands in Lahore to threaten/cajole/seduce the vice president of the Pakistan cricket board, everything including the vice president's shirt turns green.

And the song "Khai ke paaan baneraswala" is translated in the subtitles as 'Mary Jane's Last Dance'.

Bachchan Saab would not like the gender of the dancer or the finality conferred upon his iconic dance.

Web Series: Inside Edge 2

Directors: Karan Anshuman, AAkash Bhatia, Gurmmeet Singh

Cast: Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virmani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi 

Stars: 3.5/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inside Edge 2 Inside Edge 2 review cricket web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Heaven is a place on earth

Kartik Aryan still from his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' review: Works well as a one-time watch

Still of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon from Panipat'.

'Panipat' review: A somewhat inclusive war film, let down by Arjun Kapoor

A still from 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator'

'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' review | Preying through Yoga

A still from the film

'Bramhachari' review: Serious topic served with slice of humour 

Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
google play app store
Video
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp