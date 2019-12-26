Home Entertainment Review

'Vadalara' movie review: Refreshingly honest and thoroughly entertaining

This is a well-plotted movie packed with witty one-liners, but there are more than a few scenes of laugh-out-loud comedy too.

Published: 26th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vadalara

Vadalara

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

There is something exciting about Mathu Vadalara, which is designed as a new-age crime-comedy thriller. Despite its convoluted second hour and flimsy climax, the film is entertaining and keeps you hooked on to it throughout its 130-minute run time. The film opens in a Jubilee Hills slum introducing us to three friends Babu Mohan (Sri Simha), Yesu (Satya) and Abhi (Naresh Agastya), who live in a ramshackle apartment. While Babu and Yesu work as delivery boys for an e-commerce portal, Abhi, who likens himself to Sherlock Holmes, binges on his favourite web series and a local TV serial. 

Babu is annoyed as he was paid one-third of his actual salary by his avaricious boss (SS Kanchi). On the other hand, Yesu, who was paid even lesser remains unfazed as he earns about Rs one lakh per month by duping his customers. Babu thinks that his income is not enough to meet his needs and decides to quit the job. But things change when Yesu convinces Babu to go his way. As it turns out, Balu finds himself in the midst of a problem and sets out to prove his innocence with the help of his friends.

This is a well-plotted movie packed with witty one-liners, but there are more than a few scenes of laugh-out-loud comedy too. The songs and dialogues from Chiranjeevi’s old films and Doris Day’s Que Sera Sera that play in the background bring a distinct vibe to this narrative.

In the second hour, however, things become quite clunky and a drug-mafia subplot threatens to derail the film. Thankfully, before that can happen, the director brings the narrative back on track, giving us a surprise after surprise as the story progresses towards a crackling climax. Director Ritesh Rana exploits this scenario to make some sharp observations about the young generation addicted to ‘meth’ and making desperate attempts to earn money. 

The film’s appeal lies in its lead and supporting cast. Sri Simha and Naresh Agastya offer compelling performances, with the former showcasing both anger and vulnerability, and latter nicely underplaying his character. Brimming with energy, Satya gives a breakout performance as Yesu. He is determined, deadpan funny and shines in his act. Ritesh also mines humour from a colourful cast of supporting players – Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Pavala Shyamala and Vidyullekha, giving them funny lines and moments to shine. Also, an episode of a television serial couple caught in unusual circumstances brings the house down.

As is typical of crime-thrillers, there’s honesty beneath the funny exterior and aside from a hackneyed portion in which Babu wistfully tries to recollect what happened on that ill-fated day, the film is thoroughly entertaining. Ritesh’s script rarely misses a beat and makes one relate to the many truths this film holds a mirror to. The youngster, in his maiden directorial venture, has done a commendable job for keeping the pace slick and the tone consistent. Music composer Kaala Bhairava’s background score is lively and foot tapping. With a fascinating storyline, the film is refreshingly delightful and can be your pick for this weekend. 

Mathu Vadalara
Cast: Sri Simha, Satya, Naresh Agastya, Vennela Kishore
Director:Ritesh Rana

