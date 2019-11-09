Home Entertainment Review

'Last Christmas' movie review: A warm, no frills romance

This is a Disney film in all but name and I think we do require a bit of light cheeriness as the decade winds up.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Last Christmas.

A still from Last Christmas.

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

As the Summer blockbusters slowly start winding down in Hollywood, we move into the next big cycle — the holidays. This time of year traditionally brings out movies that play up the basic goodness in humans and over the years, we have seen some really powerful stories as well as heartwarming romances. Last Christmas is the latest entrant to this list, and while not particularly powerful, the film still offers a genuine warmth that has been missing for some time from the big screen.

Kate Andrich (Emilia Clarke) is a young adult who is recovering from a disease. She doesn’t stay with her parents, is not welcome at her friends’ places, and is also not employed gainfully. Her only work? Dressing up as a green elf in a gift store called Yuletide, reporting to a boss called Santa (Michelle Yeoh). During this time, she chances upon a stranger (Henry Golding), who seems to be the right antidote for her recovery. Their romantic adventures and Kate’s recovery form the plot.

While this might seem largely similar to The Fault in our Stars, let me assure you it isn’t. The film, set in London, has the quintessential British humour and is sold in large part by Emilia Clarke and her eyebrows (surely you didn’t expect a review without a mention of them). She is the heart and soul of the film and it is definitely one of her better performances on the screen. Comedies have increasingly dried up in Hollywood and when there are actors like Clarke, gifted with physical humour, I hope more such films and roles are written.

It might be obvious to state it, but for a romance to work, the chemistry between the leads has to work. There is a certain innocence that Golding brings to his character that acts as a good foil to Clarke. Their scenes take place in stunningly well-lit locales (what is a romantic movie without dreamy lights, after all) and to the tune of scintillating, soft music, which only adds to the effect.

However, the film isn’t perfect. The story, written by Emma Thompson, has a lot of pacing issues and pays lip service to a lot of serious issues like mental health and Brexit (again, almost a given in British films nowadays), when it need not have even gone there. Even some romance portions, like the ones with Michelle Yeoh, don’t work. And the diversity in the cast seems to have been included for the sake of it.

But, you can forgive the film because, in its 103-minute runtime, it shows its heart is in the right place. And if you are a fan of Wham!, you just might find a buddy in the director, who seems to have used their song not just for naming his film, but also in every conceivable scene. This is a Disney film in all but name and I think we do require a bit of light cheeriness as the decade winds up.

Movie: Last Christmas

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Last Christmas milia Clarke Last Christmas review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in 'ByPass Road'.

'Bypass Road' movie review: Too many twists tarnish this travel

Miga Miga Avasaram

'Miga Miga Avasaram' movie review: Decent ideas, bad execution

Thippara Meesam

'Thippara Meesam' movie review: Too dull and boring

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in 'Little Things'.

'Little Things Season 3' series review: Bonding in separation

Megha Akash and Sooraj Pancholi in 'Satellite Shankar'.

'Satellite Shankar' movie review: Sooraj Pancholi’s film sends out mixed signals

Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
google play app store
Video
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp