Home Entertainment Review

'Commando 3' review: Pop patriotism new flavour of the season in Vidyut Jammwal's new flick

In this new sequel, Vidyut Jammwal returns as the eponymous Commando, Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is out to thwart yet another menace that threatens to destroy India.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

"Commando 3" tries to do too many things by serving an extra-large dose of pop patriotism because apparently that's the flavour of the season and the hero is a special-op commando. It tries being a larger-than-life Bollywood action film of the eighties while also trying a new-gen designer Hollywood thriller. More than anything else, the film tries to be a faithful sequel, because that's where the money lies.

The outcome is a storyline that takes too many liberties to accommodate all of the above and is as incoherent as it is illogical.

In this new sequel, Vidyut Jammwal returns as the eponymous Commando, Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is out to thwart yet another menace that threatens to destroy India. This time, he is fighting against time to foil a plot of Jihadi terror.

By 2019, when countless special-op agents, cops, soldiers, spies and various other keepers of the law have already saved the nation from Jihad and terrorism on the Bollywood screen a zillion times, the challenge for the makers was to get a new reason to rehash the familiar formula. "Commando 3" tries catering novelty by introducing the subject of conversion into the film's overall plot. As the film opens, we meet a bunch of teenage Jihadis who have willingly converted to Islam from Hinduism and are now ready to wreak havoc on Hindustan.

Watch the promo here:

However, this aspect comes across as a forced add-on stuffed into the narrative merely as an instant gimmick. It adds no real value to the overall storyline. In fact, you get the same feeling about a lot of other things in "Commando 3" the hero's entry scene, for instance, where he bashes up a horde of pehelwans who were molesting schoolgirls for wearing skirts to school.

Similarly, there are token mentions of cow politics and Babri Masjid, dangled somewhere in the script with no real conviction.

London-based terror mastermind, Buraq (Gulshan Devaiah), is planning something sinister in India on Dussehra. Vidyut is ordered to land in London and stop Buraq from executing his plans.

WATCH | Introductory scene of Vidyut Jammwal’s 'Commando 3' out

Of course, Karanveer will succeed in mission, but more thanks to punches, kicks and karate chops than any intelligent plan of action.

Gulshan Devaiah manages to play Buraq with a sinister edge, pardon the odd burst of hamming, while Vidyut Jammwal impresses once again in a new action avatar. The leading ladies get to kick butt, too, and both Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar seem to enjoy it. You could be stumped, though, watching Adah's caricaturish bid to play a Telugu encounter cop. Take it with a pinch of salt.

Film: Commando 3

Director: Aditya Dutt

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar

Stars: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commando 3 Vidyut Jammwal Gulshan Devaiah Adah Sharma Angira Dhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha' review: Asif Ali is superb in a flawed but important film

Pagalpanti, John Abraham

'Pagalpanti' review: The silliest Anees Bazmee comedy of the decade

'Frozen 2' review: Great VFX, music almost save this unnecessary sequel

'Kalidasa Kannada Mestru' review: A wake-up call about India's education system

Kannad gothilla poster

'Kannad Gothilla' review: When crime kills passion for language

Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
google play app store
Video
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Farmers throw slippers at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati visit
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp