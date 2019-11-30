'Bramhachari' review: Serious topic served with slice of humour 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

From the opening credits itself, you can say that Bramhachari is not your regular potboiler. The credits dedicate the film to Kashinath, who is known for not hesitating to talk about delicate topics like sex or marital issues in his films.

Jaggesh’s voice in the opening scenes eases us into the life of Ramu (Sathish Ninasam). As a teenager, Ramu wants to emulate Sri Rama Chandra and be an ideal husband.

The film’s tagline -- 100% virgin -- paves the way for the first half.

Ramu travels to Bengaluru and lands a government job. As a bachelor, he doesn’t care much for the presence of women in his life.

When it comes to getting married, he browses through proposals and selects Sunita Krishnamurthy, played by Aditi Prabhudeva. Sunitha is a passionate writer and publishes a book, titled Modala Anubhava Maduveya Nantara.

The book is what brings the two together in wedlock.

However, in the second half of the movie, Ramu faces a problem that thousands of men experience.

After a hiccup on the first night, he finds himself with a sensitive problem that puts him in several awkward situations, especially with his wife’s parents.

How he takes the help of his friends, Gopi and Suresh (Ashok and Shivaraj K R Pete), meets an Ayurvedic doctor (Datanna) and finally goes into a flashback with his grandmother, who explains the reason behind his anxiety, forms the rest of the film.

Will Ramu come to terms with his problem and provide his mother-in-law the child she so desires? Or will he succumb to pressure?

The story is narrated over 2 hours and 14 minutes in a light-hearted manner that doesn’t leave the audience feeling uneasy.

The story was pitched by producer Uday K Mehta himself and director Chandra Mohan does a good job of discussing a relevant topic.

While men often shy from talking about such topics, the director reaches out to the audience with convincing scenes.

The subplots bring out the characters of Ramu, Sunitha and his friends well, but do not deviate from the main topic. The film makes it evident that a lot of thought has gone into it, and does not feel unreal at all.

Ramu’s character is just tailor-made for Sathish Ninasam. He has worked on his body language, behaviour, and expressions, which he consistently maintains through the film.

Other actors surrounding him, be it Shivaraj K R Pete, Ashok or Achyuth Kumar, also stand out, as their presence further enhances Sathish’s character. Aditi, in her trademark style as a homely girl, brings out her glamorous side too, while also showcasing her dancing skills. Dattanna’s knock-out performance brings a few brownie points.

Dharma Vish’s music, bringing in a mix of medleys — romantic, pathos-filled, and peppy — lends good support. Overall, the film is closer to reality. That the subject is handled with care keeps up the entertainment quotient.