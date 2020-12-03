Home Entertainment Review

Yorgos Lanthimos impresses with yet another enigma

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has returned with yet another enigmatic work.

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has returned with yet another enigmatic work. This time it’s a short film, Nimic, streaming currently on Mubi. Like any of his directorial features, it’s a film whose meaning is elusive. Lanthimos packs a lot in under 12 minutes.Matt Dillon plays a cellist — let’s call him The Man — who begins his seemingly normal day, and then he gets inside the Metro and something happens. Across him is seated a Woman (Daphne Patakia) to whom he asks, “Do you have the time?” She doesn’t seem to pay attention to this. A while later, she repeats the same question back at him. Nothing about her behaviour suggests that she is trying to imitate him. It’s as if she is asking the question because she really wanted to know the time as he did a while back.

The Man gets out of the Metro and walks to his home. The Woman follows. He opens the door with a key with a smiley on it. A minute later, The Woman gets into his house using the same key. We then find The Man’s Wife (Susan Elle) looking at her husband and The Woman. Or is she looking at just one of them? Because both are uttering the same lines. Later, we see The Woman doing everything The Man has been doing.

There are no lines spoken through any of these moments. Without spoiling anything, the climax finds The Man once again in the Metro, this time experiencing a completely different, much stranger situation.The usual Lanthimos trademarks can be found in Nimic too — jarring music, disorienting camera angles, and bizarre behaviour. Nimic could be about inclusivity or the fear of change. Is The Man being simply asked about the time or is it more of an internal question hinting at his personal life? Nimic brings to mind Lanthimos’ earlier films, Alps and The Lobster, which also dealt with ‘replacement’, but of a different variety.

The title credits have a letter missing from each name. The main title could be a variation on Mimic, with one letter replaced by another, just like how the main character is replaced by another. A Google search reveals that it’s a Romanian word which either means ‘anything’ or ‘nothing’. This can be said of the film as well. I’m feeling the urge to watch it again.

Film: Nimic
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring: Matt Dillon, Daphne Patakia, Susan Elle
Streaming on: Mubi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yorgos Lanthimos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the film

'The Call' movie review: Connecting with the past 

The atmosphere is dreadful and oppressive, with doom always looming over the characters like the Sword of Damocles. So is the constant expectation of betrayal.

'ZeroZeroZero' series review: A chilling, uncompromising crime saga

The ‘S’ on his chest, the Superman symbol of hope, gets replaced with hammer and sickle.

'Superman: Red Son' movie review - A competent film

A still from the movie 'Uncle Frank' on Amazon Prime.

Uncle Frank movie review: A somewhat overly nice coming-of-age drama

Arishadvarga

Arishadvarga movie review: A new-age noir thriller

Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp