Home Entertainment Review

'Dagaalty' review: A comedy without a joke

The villain, named Samrat, is a wealthy weirdo who paints women, and sends his team to kidnap lookalikes from the real world.

Published: 01st February 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Dagaalty'

Still from 'Dagaalty'

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

Dagaalty, ostensibly, is a comedy, but is it a comedy if you don’t laugh? It’s a film that has both Santhanam and Yogi Babu, and somehow, between them, the film can barely muster one or two effective jokes over two hours of its duration. Perhaps Dagaalty took its humour for granted because it shows more effort in continuing—very unsuccessfully—to try and transition Santhanam into hero space (haven’t we been saying this for the last six years?) than it does with its jokes.

Dagaalty, for this purpose, introduces the hero, Guru, in a bar, as he’s ogling at a woman dancing for an ‘item song’, for, what’s more masculine than this? For added measure, he gets into a scuffle, and breaks a few heads with alcohol bottles. Contrast this with the introduction scene of the heroine (Rittika Sen), who is named Malli in this film, perhaps because it’s an aphrodisiac — which is pretty much her purpose in this film. Malli’s opening scene has her mock-fighting a few people, and while Guru hurt the bad men with bottles, what does Malli use? Vegetables. While Guru’s stunt sequence happened at a bar, where does Malli’s happen? At a vegetable market. But of course, Dagaalty has far bigger problems than its portrayal of men and women. It is, as I started this review, a comedy without a joke.

The villain, named Samrat, is a wealthy weirdo who paints women, and sends his team to kidnap lookalikes from the real world. It seems like a bizarre idea that has the potential to be milked for humour, but strangely, the film treats him too seriously. In a sense, it’s the same mistake the film does with Santhanam, the hero. If you make up your mind not to leave the theatre without letting out a few laughs, you could perhaps laugh at the heroine, Malli, a poster girl for stupidity. She apparently wants to be a filmmaker so badly that she’s willing to be whisked away to Mumbai by Guru, who promises to get her an appointment with Shah Rukh Khan. And really, you wouldn’t care about these details, had this film got you laughing on occasion. Unfortunately though, an average of one effective joke per hour isn’t the best return for the ticket price.

Santhanam needs to make peace with the notion that his brand of insult comedy just doesn’t work anymore — not with the insults being so uninventive anyway. He takes quite a few jabs at Yogi Babu’s character in this film: “Korangu kottaavi vitta madhri irukka.” Manobala meanwhile gets: “Therula phenyl vikkaravan madhri irukka.” After a brief break, he returns to Yogi Babu with “akkul mudi thalaya”. In between feeble attempts to replicate this Goundamani brand of comedy, he also looks to make progress with the hero transformation, but never with any real conviction. He lands a slow-mo flying punch or two in stunt sequences, but quickly reduces it to a less-serious more-slapstick version of fighting. He speaks a romantic line or two, but quickly returns to mocking the heroine.

Hell, he even reels off a punch line or two in verbal duels with the villain, but quickly returns to saying, “Enna yen da punch dialogue pesa vekkaringa?” Given the apparent lack of conviction, it’s a question you want to ask on behalf of him too.

For lack of jokes to take your mind off the ‘serious’ events of this film, you are left grappling with several questions. Why’s our cinema still so obsessed with the female waist? Why does its romance still need to have beginnings in the hero saving the heroine from being raped? And in any case, what’s this strange world of Dagaalty where the heroine, mere seconds after being rescued from the clutches of a lustful, bloodthirsty villain, sits happily, playing the piano? Around this point, it’s hard not to feel a sense of self-pity for what you’re putting yourself through in the name of entertainment. I also felt this sympathy for the film’s composer, Vijay Narain, who puts on a decent show despite the material. One of his songs, Paaren Paaren, comes in the aftermath of Guru convincing Malli to come with him to Mumbai.

How does he do this? Through a couple of absurd lies, and some good old-fashioned waist pressing, as Kushi’s Kattipudi song plays in the background. And all the while, you wait and you wait in vain for the jokes in this comedy. It’s not until you are walking out of the theatre, shaken at the sheer boredom of it all, that you dimly realise that there indeed was a big joke in the film, one that ran through its duration. The one on you.

Director: Vijay Anand

Film: Dagaalty

Cast: Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen

Rating: 1.5/5

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dagaalty review Santhanam Vijay Anand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The cast of 'Sex Education'

'Sex Education' Season 2 review: Learning curve

Still from 'Jojo Rabbit'

'Jojo Rabbit' review: An audaciously imagined conversation with the enemy

Still from 'Anveshanam'

'Anveshanam' review: A well-shot procedural that fizzles out

Naga Shaurya in Aswathama

'Aswathama' review: This thriller fails to pack a punch

Parasite

'Parasite' review: An incisive commentary on class couched in captivating cinema

Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
google play app store
Video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp